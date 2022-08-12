Listen to HR of Bad Brains’ new reggae song, “Easy”

Bad Brains frontman H.R. has released a new reggae song, "Easy," a collaboration wit Ted Bowne of reggae rock band Passafire that's out now via LAW Records. It's powered by a slick, hypnotic groove that sounds straight out of the late '70s / early '80s, and H.R. sounds pretty great over it. Check it out below.

