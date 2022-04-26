Listen to Ibeyi and BERWYN’s drastic re-imagining of Black Flag’s “Rise Above”
When Ibeyi announced their new album Spell 31, they revealed that it'll include a re-imagining of Black Flag's "Rise Above" featuring BERWYN. The album's due out next week (5/6) via XL, and they've now shared that track. Similar to Dirty Projectors' Rise Above album, "re-imagining" feels like a much more appropriate word than "cover." Other than the lyrics, nothing about this song resembles Black Flag's original, and BERWYN's rapped verse is an entirely new, original addition. Here's what Ibeyi's Lisa-Kaindé says:
We read the lyrics and we immediately felt their relevance to how we felt about the world in its current state. We got to work on the melody and had the full song done in 5 minutes. Jorja Smith heard the track and told us we had to get BERWYN on the song. We had him by the studio to listen to the full album. I left to make tea, upon returning to the studio BERWYN had already written his verse for “Rise Above,” before he had even finished listening to the album. We knew we had something special, what a gift!
Ibeyi also added free "fan events" happening in New York, London and Paris. The one in New York is on May 1 at The Sultan Room from 4-8 PM, and it will feature "a mini-market of vendors hand-picked by Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi, featuring independent brands from beauty and self-care to specialist booksellers, tarot and astrology readings, curated DJ line ups, workshops, bespoke Ibeyi merch offerings as well as a gallery of the twins’ own photography and paintings and much more."
Ibeyi's fall tour hits NYC on October 1 at Brooklyn Steel.
Ibeyi -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates
September
15 LOS ANGELES, The Ford
16 SAN DIEGO, Music Box
17 SAN FRANCISCO, The Regency Ballroom
19 PORTLAND, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
20 VANCOUVER, Vogue Theatre
21 SEATTLE, Neptune Theatre
24 MINNEAPOLIS, Varsity Theater
25 CHICAGO, Thalia Hall
27 TORONTO, Danforth Music Hall
28 MONTREAL, Corona Theatre
30 BOSTON, Paradise Rock Club
October
1 NEW YORK, Brooklyn Steel
2 WASHINGTON DC, 9:30 Club
4 PHILADELPHIA, Union Transfer
5 CHAPEL HILL, Cat’s Cradle
6 ATLANTA, Terminal West
12 MIAMI, North Beach Bandshell
November
4 LORIENT, Festival Les Indisciplinées
5 LE MANS, BEBOP Festival
6 STRASBOURG, La Laiterie
9 BERLIN, Metropol
10 HAMBURG, Uebel & Gefahrlich
14 LONDON, Koko
15 LILLE, L’Aéronef
22 AMSTERDAM, Melkweg
24 BARCELONA, Sala Apolo
25 RAMONVILLE SAINT-AGNE, Le Bikini
26 NIMES, Paloma
30 CENON, Le Rocher de Palmer
December
1 RENNES, L'Antipode
2 NANTES, Stereolux
6 BRUXELLES, Ancienne Belgique
8 CLERMONT-FERRAND, La Coopérative de Mai
January 2023
26 GRENOBLE, La Belle Electrique
27 NANCY, L’Autre Canal
February
2 ROUEN, Le 106
3 PARIS, Olympia
