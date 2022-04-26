Listen to Ibeyi and BERWYN’s drastic re-imagining of Black Flag’s “Rise Above”

When Ibeyi announced their new album Spell 31, they revealed that it'll include a re-imagining of Black Flag's "Rise Above" featuring BERWYN. The album's due out next week (5/6) via XL, and they've now shared that track. Similar to Dirty Projectors' Rise Above album, "re-imagining" feels like a much more appropriate word than "cover." Other than the lyrics, nothing about this song resembles Black Flag's original, and BERWYN's rapped verse is an entirely new, original addition. Here's what Ibeyi's Lisa-Kaindé says:

We read the lyrics and we immediately felt their relevance to how we felt about the world in its current state. We got to work on the melody and had the full song done in 5 minutes. Jorja Smith heard the track and told us we had to get BERWYN on the song. We had him by the studio to listen to the full album. I left to make tea, upon returning to the studio BERWYN had already written his verse for “Rise Above,” before he had even finished listening to the album. We knew we had something special, what a gift!

Ibeyi also added free "fan events" happening in New York, London and Paris. The one in New York is on May 1 at The Sultan Room from 4-8 PM, and it will feature "a mini-market of vendors hand-picked by Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi, featuring independent brands from beauty and self-care to specialist booksellers, tarot and astrology readings, curated DJ line ups, workshops, bespoke Ibeyi merch offerings as well as a gallery of the twins’ own photography and paintings and much more."

Ibeyi's fall tour hits NYC on October 1 at Brooklyn Steel.

Ibeyi -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

September

15 LOS ANGELES, The Ford

16 SAN DIEGO, Music Box

17 SAN FRANCISCO, The Regency Ballroom

19 PORTLAND, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

20 VANCOUVER, Vogue Theatre

21 SEATTLE, Neptune Theatre

24 MINNEAPOLIS, Varsity Theater

25 CHICAGO, Thalia Hall

27 TORONTO, Danforth Music Hall

28 MONTREAL, Corona Theatre

30 BOSTON, Paradise Rock Club

October

1 NEW YORK, Brooklyn Steel

2 WASHINGTON DC, 9:30 Club

4 PHILADELPHIA, Union Transfer

5 CHAPEL HILL, Cat’s Cradle

6 ATLANTA, Terminal West

12 MIAMI, North Beach Bandshell

November

4 LORIENT, Festival Les Indisciplinées

5 LE MANS, BEBOP Festival

6 STRASBOURG, La Laiterie

9 BERLIN, Metropol

10 HAMBURG, Uebel & Gefahrlich

14 LONDON, Koko

15 LILLE, L’Aéronef

22 AMSTERDAM, Melkweg

24 BARCELONA, Sala Apolo

25 RAMONVILLE SAINT-AGNE, Le Bikini

26 NIMES, Paloma

30 CENON, Le Rocher de Palmer

December

1 RENNES, L'Antipode

2 NANTES, Stereolux

6 BRUXELLES, Ancienne Belgique

8 CLERMONT-FERRAND, La Coopérative de Mai

January 2023

26 GRENOBLE, La Belle Electrique

27 NANCY, L’Autre Canal

February

2 ROUEN, Le 106

3 PARIS, Olympia

--

