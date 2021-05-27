Listen to IDLES cover of Gang of Four’s “Damaged Goods” from Andy Gill tribute

Tribute album The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four is out next week, featuring an impressive lineup of artists covering and remixing classic Gang of Four songs, including IDLES, who have taken on one of Go4's most iconic songs (and Gill riffs), "Damaged Goods."

IDLES' version of the song doesn't deviate too far from the original, though they mutate the riff just a little, and frontman Joe Talbot brings his own unique gruff energy to the song. “IDLES does not exist without Gang Of Four,” the band said in a statement. “'Damaged Goods' still sounds new and exciting after the millionth listen. We jumped at the chance to just to play it, let alone record it. It was an honour, a joy and a privilege.” Listen to that, via Stereogum, and the original, below.

The Problem of Leisure, out June 4, also features Tom Morello & Serj Tankian, Warpaint, Massive Attack's 3-D, Helmet, Gary Numan, La Roux, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea & John Frusciante, Killing Joke, and more.

IDLES will be on tour this fall.

