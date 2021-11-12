Listen to IDLES’ new album ‘Crawler’

If you've saw IDLES on their recently wrapped North American tour, you may have heard many of the songs from their new album Crawler live and loud. Now you can hear the whole thing. Working with producer Kenny Beats and recording at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios, this is the most nuanced IDLES album to date. There's no shortage of visceral, shout-along punk, but Crawler also had Joe Talbot singing, too, like on the soulful first single "The Beachland Ballroom" and the album's brooding, methodical opening salvo "MTT 420 RR." Everything feels a little deeper, sonically, too, making for a richer listening experience. IDLES are still ready to rumble, but they're gonna the coffee table out of the way first this time.

