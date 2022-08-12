Listen to Italians Do It Better’s ‘After Dark 4′ comp ft Desire, Sally Shapiro & more

Italians Do It Better have shared the fourth volume of their After Dark compilation series, featuring the label's signature, slinky brand of Italo Disco, coldwave and other chilled-out grooves. "It is with immense pleasure & excitement that we share After Dark 4 with you," write IDOB's Johnny Jewel and Megan Louise, who also record together as Desire. "30 artists from 11 countries deliver 27 tracks for the endless summer of your dreams. Clocking in at just under two hours, the melodies have been soundtracking our weekly night drives between our studio in the desert & our offices in Los Angeles. The rhythms have been working their magic as secret weapons on the dancefloor in our DJ sets."

After Dark 4 opens with the hilariously titled but straight-faced "Sad Ibiza Song" by Wolfram ft Desire, and there are also tracks by Sally Shapiro, Annie-Claude Deschênes of Montreal group Duchess Says (her solo debut), Glüme, Causeway, Club Intl, Mothermary, Farah, Joon, and more. Listen below.

AFTER DARK 4:

1. Wolfram ft. Desire “Sad Ibiza Song”

2. Orion “Call A Psychic”

3. MOTHERMARY "Coming For You" (NICOLAAS Remix)

4. Double Mixte “Château D’Eau"

5. Love Object “Epicur”

6. The Operator “Danser”

7. Talvi “The Day We Met Never Ended For Me"

8. Kid Moxie & NINA “Waiting For Tonight”

9. Farah “Loosing My Religion”

10. Sally Shapiro “Moonlight Dance” (Tommy ’86 Remix)

11. Glüme “Dangerous Blue”

12. Cigar Cigarette “Come Correct”

13. Desire “Silver Machine”

14. Causeway “I’m Falling Apart”

15. Esper Star “Boys Of Summer”

16. Juno Francis “Romantica”

17. Sally Shapiro “Purple Colored Sky”

18. Club Intl “Hazel Eyes”

19. Mesh Kimono “Afterburn”

20. Dlina Volny “Saturday”

21. Annie-Claude Deschênes “Electric Light”

22. Cameron Romance “Meet You On The Other Side”

23. Joon “I Think They Call It Love”

24. Lovelock ft. Orion “Riders On Dark Horses”

25. PYNKIE & Social Media “Zoom”

26. Body Double “Telescope”

27. Double Mixte “Am I A Fool To Love You”