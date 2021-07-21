Listen to J Balvin rework Metallica’s “Wherever I May Roam”

Another drop from the upcoming Metallica Black Album box and covers comp has arrived, and this one includes a rework of "Wherever I May Roam" by reggaeton superstar J Balvin. It's not exactly a "cover" -- it's more like a Balvin original that samples the Metallica song -- but whatever you wanna call it, it's very cool stuff and you can watch the video below.

Also out today is a countrified cover of "Wherever I May Roam" by Jon Pardi and a 1991 live version of the song by Metallica. Listen to those below too.

You can pre-order the Black Album box in our store and the covers album here.