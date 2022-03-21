Listen to JARV IS’ ‘This is Going to Hurt’ soundtrack ft 8 new Jarvis Cocker songs

Jarvis Cocker's band JARV IS... did the score for new BBC limited series This is Going to Hurt which is out today. It features eight new songs with lyrics and vocals by Jarvis, plus four compositions by harpist Serafina Steer, all performed by the band (Jarvis, Serafina, Emma Smith, Andrew McKinney, Adam Betts and Jason Buckle). In addition to the theme song, there's the Bond Theme-y "Adam's Nightmare," the Velvet Underground-ish "Dare to Love" and "Fuck This," the dark and motorik "Job Description," the pretty "Just One of Those Days," the tender "All I Have is Yours," and the eerie, whispering "Shruti (The Golden Thread)." It's a very different vibe than the band's danceable 2020 debut, Beyond the Pale. Jarvis says "It’s our love song to the NHS." Listen below.

The This is Going to Hurt soundtrack by JARV IS... is out on streaming and digital platforms today, and will be out on vinyl later this year via Rough Trade.

The This is Going to Hurt series is based on Adam Kay's novel of the same name, and stars Ben Whishaw (The Lobster, the voice of Paddington) as a junior obstetrics and gynecology doctor trying to work his way up the ranks in the funding-strapped National Health Service. It's darkly funny but also quite serious, with many heartbreaking moments. The series is set in 2006, and the soundtrack, when not using JARV IS... songs, is full of indie from the era, including Florence + The Machine, The Libertines, Radiohead, The Rapture, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Hot Chip and more. You can listen to a playlist of all the songs used in the series, and watch the trailer for it, below.