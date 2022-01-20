Listen to Jarvis Cocker’s song from Netflix animated special ‘The House’ (that he also stars in)

The House is a new Netflix animated special, an anthology of three stories set across three different eras, where a poor family, and anxious developer and a fed up landlady are all tied to the same mysterious house. Everyone in The House is an anthropomorphized animal, all done in gorgeous, detailed stop-motion animation with each segment made by a different animator (Emma de Swaef & Marc Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr and Paloma Baez). It's a British production and feels it, from the drab atmosphere to the underplayed humor to the voice cast which includes Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Goode and Mia Goth. It's decidedly aimed at adults and you can watch the trailer below.

The second chapter, subtitled "Then lost is truth that can't be won" stars Jarvis Cocker as rat real estate developer who ends up having to refurbish the house on his own. He's not the only musician in the segment either: Dizzee Rascal plays a policeman.

Jarvis also co-wrote and sings The House's closing credits song, "This House Is..." which is a very charming and very Jarvis Cocker type song that also fits right in with the special. "If you're in the market for a three story monstrocity / this could be your cup of tea." It was co-written with Gustavo Santaolalla who also did the score. Listen to that and the whole score below.

Jarvis was previously animated in Wes Anderson's The Fantastic Mr Fox, and made a whole album of Francophone covers for The French Dispatch.

The 20 Best Britpop Albums of 1995