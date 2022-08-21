Listen to Jarvis Cocker’s “Sunset Mix”

SUMMER STATION is an online radio station presented by ISOLARII, a small publishing company, that is being broadcast from the Italian island of Alicudi. It began broadcasting on August 14 where every day at sunset through September 4, they're playing a different mix made 22 different artists. The mixes are only available for 24 hours and Sunday's mix (8/21) is by Jarvis Cocker.

To listen to Jarvis' Sunset Mix, you'll need to offer up your phone number here for a private link.

Speaking of sunsets, Jarvis joined his old friend and former Pulp bandmate Richard Hawley at Sheffield's iconic venue The Leadmill on August 9 to perform "A Sunset" and The Velvet Underground's "White Light/White Heat" and you can watch that below.

Jarvis just released his excellent memoir Good Pop, Bad Pop, and will be reuniting with Pulp for concerts in 2023.