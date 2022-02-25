Listen to Jarvis Cocker’s theme song for BBC series ‘This is Going to Hurt’

Jarvis Cocker's band, JARV IS..., have composed the score for new BBC series This is Going to Hurt, which is based on Adam Kay's novel of the same name and stars Ben Whishaw (The Lobster, the voice of Paddington) as a junior obstetrics and gynecology doctor trying to work his way up the ranks at a hospital. JARV IS... also wrote the show's theme song, which is playful and dark, with Jarvis singing "This is really gonna smart / this is gonna break your heart," over pizzicato violin.

The This is Going to Hurt score will be released by Rough Trade later this year, with the theme song hitting streaming services very soon, but you can listen to it now via BBC 6's "New Music Fix" playlist -- it's the first song. Check that out here.

This is Going to Hurt's soundtrack also features songs by Florence + The Machine, The Libertines, Radiohead, Lee Hazlewood, The Rapture, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and more, and the trailer for the series features Hot Chip's "Over and Over." You can watch that below.

The whole first season of the show just finished airing the UK but there's been no North American release date announced for it yet. Stay tuned.

Jarvis also wrote a song for Netflix animated film The House, which he voices a character in, too. He's got a memoir coming out later this year.

You can pick up JARV IS...'s great 2020 album Beyond the Pale on vinyl in the BV shop.