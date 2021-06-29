Listen to Jason Isbell’s countrified cover of Metallica’s “Sad But True”

The 53-song Metallica tribute album The Metallica Blacklist is on the way, and in addition to getting "Sad But True" covers from St. Vincent and Sam Fender today, we also got one from Jason Isbell. Jason turns the heavy classic into a rollicking, twangy country song, as you can hear for yourself below.

