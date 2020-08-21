Listen to JAY-Z & Pharrell’s new song “Entrepreneur”

Hip hop lifers Jay-Z and Pharrell have teamed up for a new collaborative song, "Entrepreneur." Pharrell tells TIME that "the intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with. Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?" Listen below.

--