Listen to Jeff Tweedy’s cover of Roky Erickson’s “For You (I’d Do Anything)” from upcoming tribute LP

May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson will be released for the July 17 Record Store Day drop, and label Light In the Attic have just shared Jeff Tweedy's contribution, a cover of "For You (I'd Do Anything)." Roky recorded this song a couple times over the years, including a version with Okkervil River, and Jeff brings out the song's inherit sweetness with a chiming celestial arrangement. Listen to that, and a couple of Roky's renditions, below.

The tribute album also features contributions from Chelsea Wolfe, Lucinda Williams, Neko Case, Ty Segall, The Black Angels, and more.

Jeff Tweedy and the rest of Wilco will be on tour this August with Sleater Kinney and NNAMDI, including shows at Red Rocks and NYC's Forest Hills Stadium.