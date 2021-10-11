Listen to Jeff Tweedy’s new Sub Pop 7″: “C’mon America” b/w “UR-60 Unsent”

Jeff Tweedy has two previously unreleased songs out via a new 7" for the Sub Pop Singles Club. The A-side is "C’mon America," which is from a group of songs Tweedy wrote and recorded that all have sci-fi themes. The flip is "UR-60 Unsent" which is about a mixtape that was made for someone but never actually given to them. You can listen to both songs below.

Jeff was just in NYC, playing the first two shows at new Bushwick venue Brooklyn Made and he's on the road now with Wilco on the West Coast dates of the Ode to Joy tour (which hit NYC in August).

Here are pics from Jeff's first Brooklyn Made show: