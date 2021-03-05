Listen to Joe Strummer’s previously unreleased “Junco Partner (Acoustic)” from new solo comp

The late Clash frontman Joe Strummer is getting new solo best of, Assembly, on March 26 via Dark Horse Records that collects his work with The Mescaleros and more. One of the rarities included on the album is a never-before-released acoustic version of "Junco Partner," a blues song first recorded in 1951 by James Waynes, that Strummer played with his first band, The 101ers, was recorded by The Clash for Sandinista! and he continued to play through his days with The Mescaleros.

This acoustic version, just Joe and his guitar, was discovered on a hand-labeled cassette tape in the Strummer archives. Watch a new video for that, and listen to the Clash and the 101ers versions, below.