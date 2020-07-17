Listen to Joey Bada$$’ first new songs in 3 years (one ft. Pusha T)

Joey Bada$$ has followed 2017's great All-Amerikkkan Badass with his first new music in three years, The Light Pack, which features "The Light" (which also has a video directed by Kerby Jean-Raymond & Levi Turner), "No Explanation" (featuring a pretty great Pusha T verse), and "Shine." The long gap without music hasn't done anything to taint Joey's sound; just the opposite. He sounds energized and more crisp than ever, and these songs find him exploring some new territory too. Glad to have him back.

Earlier this year, Joey appeared on Westside Gunn's Pray For Paris and Kota The Friend's Everything.

