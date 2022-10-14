Listen to John Carpenter’s ‘Halloween Ends’ soundtrack & get it on exclusive Blood Splatter vinyl

Halloween Ends, the final chapter director David Gordon Green current Michael Myers horror saga trilogy, is out in theaters and streaming via Peacock today. Once again he's tapped John Carpenter, who made the original Halloween, to do the score, which plays off his iconic, synthesizer-driven themes. Carpenter made it with his regular collaborators -- his son Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies -- and while it nods to the past, the Halloween Ends score goes in new places too. The soundtrack is out digitally today and you can listen to that, and watch the trailer for Halloween Ends, below.

We've got an exclusive Blood Splatter vinyl edition of the Halloween Ends soundtrack with red and black splatter pressed into clear vinyl. Only 500 are being made. That's out January 20 and you can pre-order it now.

We've also got an exclusive variant of John Carpenter's Lost Themes on cloudy orange and yellow vinyl that's limited to 300 copies. That's out November 15 -- preorder while they last.

