listen to Jon Hassell’s gorgeous new album ‘Seeing Through Sound’

Trumpeter, composer and experimental musician Jon Hassell -- who has worked with Talking Heads, Peter Gabriel, Terry Riley, David Sylvian, Tears for Fears, Lloyd Cole, Ani DiFranco and more over the years -- releases new album Seeing Through Sound this week. It's the second in his Pentimento series, where he "paints with sound," and the album is a gorgeous sonic tableau that mixes jazz, ethereal soundscapes, film noir drama and glitchy downtempo electronics. Seeing Through Sound is both ambient and compelling. His friend Brian Eno, with whom he made 1980 album Fourth World Vol 1: Possible Musics, told Jon that the album's cinematic "Unknown Wish," is "one of the most mysterious, seductive and enchanting things you've ever done."

You can pre-order the album, but you don't have to wait till Friday to listen to the whole thing -- we're premiering a stream of Seeing Through Sound in this post. Listen below.

Jon has also been going through hard times recently, with long-standing health issues and "is in a dire position and needs financial assistance to ensure a safe and sustainable living situation going forward." A GoFundMe was set up for Jon by friends earlier this year and if you can contribute here.