Listen to Jonny Greenwood’s ‘Licorice Pizza’ theme

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood has had a very busy November, having done the scores for three films released this month. The last of those, Paul Thomas Anderson's 1970s coming-of-age film Licorice Pizza, is out today. There hasn't been an announcement about Greenwood's full score being released, but his Licorice Pizza theme is part of the soundtrack album that's out today. "Eerie" is a word used a lot with his scores, he has a way of cranking tension out of string arrangements, but "Licorice Pizza" is warm and nostalgic, mixing gentle strings with harp. It's lovely.

The Licorice Pizza soundtrack is otherwise packed with 1970s hits and heavy on soft rock, including tracks from Paul McCartney, Gordon Lightfoot, James Gang, Seals and Croft, David Bowie, Sonny & Cher, and more. You can listen to the whole thing below.

Licorice Pizza stars Cooper Hoffman (Philip Seymour Hoffman's son) and Alana Haim in her big screen debut. Her sisters Este and Danielle are also in it, playing her sisters, and the film also stars Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, Tom Waits, and Benny Safdie. You can watch the trailer below.

The other Greenwood scores from this month are Princess Diana drama Spencer, and Jane Campion's new film The Power of the Dog.