Listen to Jonny Greenwood’s mournful ‘The Power of the Dog’ score

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood's very busy November continues. Last week his score for Spencer was released, and today we get the score for Jane Campion's anticipated new Western, The Power of the Dog. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons and here's the two-sentence synopsis: "Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love."

Greenwood is a master of eerie string arrangements, which are the basis of The Power of the Dog's mournful score. “The main thought I kept returning to was that this film is set in the modern era,” says Greenwood. “It’s too easy to assume any cowboy story takes place in the 19th century. There is so much culture in Phil’s character. He’s well read and it isn’t hard to imagine his taste in music being — alongside his proficiency on the banjo — very sophisticated. The pleasure in a character this complex and emotionally pent-up, is that it allows for complexity in some of the music, as well as simpler, sweeter things for his contrasting brother. Bouncing between these two characters, musically, generated a lot of ideas."

Says Campion, “Jonny Greenwood, our composer, is a genius. Simple as that.”

Listen to Jonny Greenwood's The Power of the Dog score below. The film is in select theaters now and will be on Netflix starting December 1. Watch the trailer below.

Still to come for Greenwood this month: his score for Paul Thomas Anderson's new film Licorice Pizza. that stars Alana Haim (and features her sisters, too).