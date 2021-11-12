Listen to Juice WRLD’s “Already Dead” from upcoming posthumous album ‘Fighting Demons’

A second posthumous album from emo-rap trailblazer Juice WRLD called Fighting Demons will arrive on December 10, and it'll feature new song "Already Dead," which proves that Juice WRLD really had a ton of great material in his vault when he passed at just 21 years old. Even after last year's 25-song Legends Never Die, they're still discovering gems like the eerily titled "Already Dead," which has all the same power as Juice WRLD's biggest hits. The announcement comes with this message from Juice WRLD's mother and label:

There was nothing Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins enjoyed more than delivering new music to his millions of fans around the world. He left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come. Jarad was always searingly honest about his struggles and through his musical genius he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art. He never gave up and his friends and family never gave up on offering their support to him. Today we announce a new album “Fighting Demons” out Dec 10th. We encourage all of you who struggle with addiction and mental health to never give up the fight. We continue to extend free support to you via LiveFree999.org created in his honor. - Ms. Carmela Wallace and Grade A

Listen to the new song: