Listen to Julia Holter’s awesome cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Gold Dust Woman”

Julia Holter has released a cover of Fleetwood Mac's classic Rumours closer "Gold Dust Woman," which was actually recorded in 2012 after the release of Ekstasis (our 41st favorite album of the 2010s) but not released officially until now.

"I always wanted to make this cover available officially," Julia says. "I recorded it at home in 2012 for a Mojo special on Fleetwood Mac. The propulsive dark vibe of this song was appealing and I think the raw energy of my recording captures an exhilarated moment in time for me, in which I was about to start touring, playing my own music for the first time."

The cover is still immediately recognizable as "Gold Dust Woman," but Julia really makes it her own and makes it sound like something that could've fit on Ekstasis. It's awesome, as you can hear for yourself below.

--