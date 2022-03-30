Listen to Kae Tempest’s “I Saw Light” ft Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten

Kae Tempest will release new album The Line is a Curve on April 22, and they've just shared "I Saw Light," which features low key minimal electronic production and verses traded with Fontaines D.C.'s Grian Chatten.

"So glad that true poet of our age Grian Chatten joined me on my new song ‘I Saw Light’," says Kae. "On the river, on the bridge, on the ledge, on the side of your face at the bar. It went dark. I saw light.” Watch the video below.

Kae was just in NYC as part of their short US tour, performing The Line Is a Curve in full at two different shows, as well an appearance on Fallon to perform "More Pressure" and "Grace." Watch that below.

Fontaines DC's third album Skinty Fia is also out April 22, and you can preorder it on limited edition translucent red vinyl that is exclusive to our shop.