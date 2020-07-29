Listen to Kath Bloom’s new song “Leaving Things” off upcoming album

As mentioned, cult folk legend Kath Bloom is releasing a new album, Bye Bye These Are the Days, on August 14 via Dear Life Records (pre-order). We recently posted the lead single "Blinded," and we're now premiering second single "Leaving Things," which is as tender and gorgeous as you'd hope for from Kath. She hasn't lost her touch one bit, and if you like the classic albums she released in the 1980s, you'll almost definitely like this too.

If you're unfamiliar with Kath's music, it's worth checking out those '80s albums, but don't take our word for it. A tribute album to Kath proves she made fans out of Sun Kil Moon's Mark Kozelek (who's since collaborated with her and released her music on his label), Bill Callahan, Devendra Banhart, The Dodos, Josephine Foster, Meg Baird, Scout Niblett, The Concretes, and more.

Tracklist

1. Blinded

2. Your House Was Burning

3. Middle of the Night

4. Found Love

5. How Do You Survive

6. Let's Get Going

7. Deeper Shadows

8. Open Road

9. Leaving Things

10. Bye Bye