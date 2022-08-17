Listen to Keith Morris’ hardcore supergroup OFF! go jazz on new song “F”

Pre-order our exclusive translucent orange vinyl variant of the new OFF! album.

The Keith Morris-fronted hardcore punk supergroup OFF!'s new lineup finds Keith and original guitarist Dimitri Coats now joined by Trail of Dead bassist Autry Fulbright II and jazz drummer Justin Brown, and Keith also cited jazz legends like Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock as influences on their upcoming album Free LSD. Lead single "War Above Los Angeles" was still the kind of fast-paced ripper you'd expect from Keith, but the album does have full-on jazz passages that break up the hardcore punk stuff, including the just-released, 86-second psych/jazz freakout "F." Check it out below.

OFF! also have a tour coming up, including a NYC show on November 10 at Bowery Ballroom. All dates are listed below.

The new album drops September 30 via Fat Possum, and you can pre-order our exclusive translucent orange vinyl variant in our store. We've also got some of their recent reissues in stock too.

OFF! -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/25 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

10/26 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/28 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/29 - Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival

10/31 - Memphis, TN @ Black Lodge Video

11/1 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

11/2 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11/4 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

11/5 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

11/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/10 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/11 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/12 - Montreal, QC @ Cafe Campus

11/13 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

11/16 - Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records

11/17 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

12/8 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

12/9 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

12/10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

12/12 - Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

12/13 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

12/14 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

12/16 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent

12/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room