Listen to Keith Morris’ hardcore supergroup OFF! go jazz on new song “F”
The Keith Morris-fronted hardcore punk supergroup OFF!'s new lineup finds Keith and original guitarist Dimitri Coats now joined by Trail of Dead bassist Autry Fulbright II and jazz drummer Justin Brown, and Keith also cited jazz legends like Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock as influences on their upcoming album Free LSD. Lead single "War Above Los Angeles" was still the kind of fast-paced ripper you'd expect from Keith, but the album does have full-on jazz passages that break up the hardcore punk stuff, including the just-released, 86-second psych/jazz freakout "F." Check it out below.
OFF! also have a tour coming up, including a NYC show on November 10 at Bowery Ballroom. All dates are listed below.
The new album drops September 30 via Fat Possum
