Listen to Kelela’s awesome new R&B club anthem “Happy Ending”
After releasing "Washed Away," her first new music since 2017, in September, Kelela is back with another stellar single. "Happy Ending" is an infectiously cool club anthem with super-smooth vocals by Kelela and production by LSDXOXO, with an assist by Bambii. The lyrics follow the story of a crush in the club, with hook, "If you don't run away/could be a happy ending after all." "Happy Ending" comes with a music video co-directed by Kelela and Alima Lee that pays tribute to Black rave culture in New York City. Watch it below.