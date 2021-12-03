Listen to Kendall Roy’s “All Bangers, All The Time” Birthday Mix from ‘Succession’

This past week's episode of Succession, "Too Much Birthday," was set at Kendall Roy's beyond extravagant 40th birthday party. Throwing the party for himself, Kendall (played by Jeremy Strong) also made the playlist for the night, which he described as "All bangers, all the time." Among the songs heard at the party are Spacemen 3's "Big City," and LCD Soundsystem's "New York, I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down." Now HBO has posted the full playlist to the channel's Spotify account.

"Kendall's Birthday Mix" includes Grandmaster Flash's "White Lines," Schoolboy Q's "Oxymoron," Soulwax's "NY Lipps," Meat Beat Manifesto's "Radio Babylon," Dizzee Rascal's "Don't Gas Me," The Chemical Brothers' "Hey Boy Hey Girl", Lee Scratch Perry & Brian Eno's "Here Come the Warm Dreads," and more. Conspicuously absent on this playlist is "Big City," which was featured prominently in the episode (and that LCD have been covering at their current Brooklyn Steel residency). An oversight, surely, though there was a point during the party where Kendall asked if they were deviating from his playlist.

Listen to the mix, and "Big City," below.