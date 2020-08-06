Listen to Khemmis cover Alice In Chains’ “Down In A Hole” from upcoming tribute album

Just days after Code Orange covered "Down In A Hole" by Alice In Chains, Denver doomsters Khemmis released a cover of the same song.

"I’ve loved this band since I discovered grunge and hard rock in my early teens," guitarist/vocalist Ben Hutcherson told Consequence of Sound. "When we were presented with the opportunity to cover my favorite song from one of my favorite bands, I checked a pretty big item off of my bucket list. It’s an honor to take such a powerful piece of music and reimagine it through the creative lens of this band. We knew we wanted to stay true to parts of the song, particularly the chorus, but that we also needed to make it our own."

"Alice in Chains has long been one of the most important bands in my life," he adds. "Though they’re (understandably) associated with the Seattle grunge scene, their music carries a visceral heft that, for me, wasn’t present for the other bands of that music world. Dirt was, and remains, a landmark album of bleakness paired with incredible songwriting, and “Down in a Hole” was one of the first songs I learned to play on my dad’s old Takamine acoustic guitar back in ’98 or ’99. The fact that a song like that works as well, if not better, on an acoustic guitar as on a distorted electric guitar is a testament to the power of what those four guys created together."

The cover is off Magnetic Eye Records' upcoming Dirt [Redux] tribute album, as part of the same series that released The Wall [Redux] -- with Pallbearer, Mark Lanegan, Yawning Man, and others covering Pink Floyd -- ini 2018. The upcoming album also includes Thou (doing "Them Bones"), -16- (doing "Hate To Feel"), High Priest (doing "Rain When I Die"), Somnuri (doing "Dirt"), SubRosa offshoot The Otolith (doing "Would?"), and more. Stream the Khemmis cover and check out the full tracklist below.

Khemmis also released an EP with a Dio cover this year.

Tracklist

01. Thou – Them Bones

02. Low Flying Hawks – Dam That River

03. High Priest – Rain When I Die

04. Khemmis – Down in a Hole

05. These Beasts – Sickman

06. Howling Giant – Rooster

07. Forming the Void – Junkhead

08. Somnuri – Dirt

09. Backwoods Payback – God Smack

10. Black Electric – Iron Gland

11. – (16) – – Hate to Feel

12. Vokonis – Angry Chair

13. The Otolith – Would?