Listen to King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s new album ‘L.W.’

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard's 17th album, L.W., is out Friday and you can stream it now because it's already Friday in Australia and the band have flipped the switch on their Bandcamp. This is third album in their "microtonal" series (that includes 2020's K.G. and 2017’s Flying Mictrotonal Banana) that explores "the notes between the notes." The record ranges from psychedelic folk to doomy heaviness.

Listen to the whole thing below.