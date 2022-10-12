Listen to King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s new album ‘Laminated Denim’
King Gizzard are very busy this month; in addition to being on tour in North America they're releasing three albums in three weeks. Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava was released last week, and now here's Laminated Denim, the band's 22 album in 10 years. They call this a "spiritual successor" to Made in Timeland from earlier this year -- "Laminated Denim" is also an anagram of "Made in Timeland" -- and it consists of two very jammy 15-minute songs, "The Land Before Timeland" and "Hypertension."
A little backstory: Made in Timeland, which is also two 15-minute songs, was created in 2019 for two shows at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre that were set to happen in May 2020, envisioned as intermission music between the two 90-minute sets they would do each night. Those shows kept getting postponed due to the pandemic, and King Gizzard got tired of waiting and just released it. But then the Red Rocks show were still happening -- they just played them on Monday and Tuesday -- and needed new intermissions tracks. And here we are with Laminated Denim. “We set up with not a lot of ideas and laid down a lot of recordings and ended up stitching it all together,” says bandleader Stu Mackenzie.
Listen to Laminated Denim below.
Having just played those Red Rocks shows, King Gizzard's tour rolls on, hitting St. Paul, MN next on Friday, and coming to NYC for a big show at Forest Hills Stadium on October 21 with black midi, Leah Senior, and the Gizzverse Record Fair. All dates are listed below.
October 21 is also when King Gizzard's third album of the month, Changes, will be out.
Grab King Gizzard vinyl in the BV shop.
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES
Fri. Oct. 14 - St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre * SOLD OUT
Sat. Oct. 15 - Chicago, IL @ RADIUS * SOLD OUT
Sun. Oct. 16 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple * SOLD OUT
Tue. Oct. 18 - Toronto, ON @ History * SOLD OUT
Wed. Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia * SOLD OUT
Fri. Oct. 21 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium %
Sat. Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall * SOLD OUT
Sun. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem * SOLD OUT
Mon. Oct. 24 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit * SOLD OUT
Wed. Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern * SOLD OUT
Thu. Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater * SOLD OUT
Fri. Oct. 28 - Austin, TX @ Levitation - Stubb’s * SOLD OUT
Sat. Oct. 29 - Austin, TX @ Levitation - Stubb’s $ SOLD OUT
Mon. Oct. 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #
Wed. Nov. 2nd - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
Sat. Dec. 10 - St. Kilda, AUS @ The Palace Foreshore @
Thu. Dec. 29 - Tauranga, NZ @ Wharepai Domain
Sat. Dec. 31 - Wanaka, NZ @ Rhythm & Alps
Wed. Jan. 4 - Auckland, NZ @ The Matakana Country Park
Fri. Jan. 6 - New Plymouth, NZ @ Bowl of Brooklands
Thu. Mar. 2 - Paris, FR @ Zenith
Fri. Mar. 3 - Amsterdam, NL @ Gashoulder
Sat. Mar. 4 - Tilburg, NE @ 013
Mon. Mar. 6 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B
Tue. Mar. 7 - Stockholm, SE @ Munchenbryggeriet
Wed. Mar. 8 - Oslo, NE @ Sentrum Scene
Thu. Mar. 9 - Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal
Sat. Mar. 11 - Warsaw, PL @ Progesja
Sun. Mar. 12 - Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Velky Sal
Mon. Mar. 13 - Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
Wed. Mar. 15 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
Thu. Mar. 16 - Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
Fri. Mar. 17 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
Sat. Mar. 18 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
Mon. Mar. 20 - Brussels, DE @ Cirque Royale
Wed. Mar. 22 - London,UK @ Brixton Academy
Thu. Mar. 23 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy
Thu. Mar. 30 - Sydney, AUS @ Big Top Luna Park
Thu. Apr. 6 - Byron Bay, AUS @ Tivoli
Fri. Apr. 7 - Byron Bay, AUS @ Byron Bay Bluesfest
* w/ Leah Senior
% w/ black midi, Leah Senior
$ w/ Tropical Fuck Storm, The Murlocs
# w/ The Murlocs, Leah Senior
@ w/ Stella Donnelly, CIVIC