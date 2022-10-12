Listen to King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s new album ‘Laminated Denim’

King Gizzard are very busy this month; in addition to being on tour in North America they're releasing three albums in three weeks. Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava was released last week, and now here's Laminated Denim, the band's 22 album in 10 years. They call this a "spiritual successor" to Made in Timeland from earlier this year -- "Laminated Denim" is also an anagram of "Made in Timeland" -- and it consists of two very jammy 15-minute songs, "The Land Before Timeland" and "Hypertension."

A little backstory: Made in Timeland, which is also two 15-minute songs, was created in 2019 for two shows at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre that were set to happen in May 2020, envisioned as intermission music between the two 90-minute sets they would do each night. Those shows kept getting postponed due to the pandemic, and King Gizzard got tired of waiting and just released it. But then the Red Rocks show were still happening -- they just played them on Monday and Tuesday -- and needed new intermissions tracks. And here we are with Laminated Denim. “We set up with not a lot of ideas and laid down a lot of recordings and ended up stitching it all together,” says bandleader Stu Mackenzie.

Listen to Laminated Denim below.

Having just played those Red Rocks shows, King Gizzard's tour rolls on, hitting St. Paul, MN next on Friday, and coming to NYC for a big show at Forest Hills Stadium on October 21 with black midi, Leah Senior, and the Gizzverse Record Fair. All dates are listed below.

October 21 is also when King Gizzard's third album of the month, Changes, will be out.

Grab King Gizzard vinyl in the BV shop.

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

Fri. Oct. 14 - St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre * SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 15 - Chicago, IL @ RADIUS * SOLD OUT

Sun. Oct. 16 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple * SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 18 - Toronto, ON @ History * SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia * SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 21 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium %

Sat. Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall * SOLD OUT

Sun. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem * SOLD OUT

Mon. Oct. 24 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit * SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern * SOLD OUT

Thu. Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater * SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 28 - Austin, TX @ Levitation - Stubb’s * SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 29 - Austin, TX @ Levitation - Stubb’s $ SOLD OUT

Mon. Oct. 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #

Wed. Nov. 2nd - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

Sat. Dec. 10 - St. Kilda, AUS @ The Palace Foreshore @

Thu. Dec. 29 - Tauranga, NZ @ Wharepai Domain

Sat. Dec. 31 - Wanaka, NZ @ Rhythm & Alps

Wed. Jan. 4 - Auckland, NZ @ The Matakana Country Park

Fri. Jan. 6 - New Plymouth, NZ @ Bowl of Brooklands

Thu. Mar. 2 - Paris, FR @ Zenith

Fri. Mar. 3 - Amsterdam, NL @ Gashoulder

Sat. Mar. 4 - Tilburg, NE @ 013

Mon. Mar. 6 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B

Tue. Mar. 7 - Stockholm, SE @ Munchenbryggeriet

Wed. Mar. 8 - Oslo, NE @ Sentrum Scene

Thu. Mar. 9 - Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal

Sat. Mar. 11 - Warsaw, PL @ Progesja

Sun. Mar. 12 - Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Velky Sal

Mon. Mar. 13 - Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

Wed. Mar. 15 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

Thu. Mar. 16 - Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

Fri. Mar. 17 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

Sat. Mar. 18 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

Mon. Mar. 20 - Brussels, DE @ Cirque Royale

Wed. Mar. 22 - London,UK @ Brixton Academy

Thu. Mar. 23 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy

Thu. Mar. 30 - Sydney, AUS @ Big Top Luna Park

Thu. Apr. 6 - Byron Bay, AUS @ Tivoli

Fri. Apr. 7 - Byron Bay, AUS @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

* w/ Leah Senior

% w/ black midi, Leah Senior

​$ ​w/ Tropical Fuck Storm, The Murlocs

# w/ The Murlocs, Leah Senior

@ w/ Stella Donnelly, CIVIC