Listen to Knocked Loose offshoot Eastwood’s breezy new alt-rock song “I (Don’t) Need You”

Eastwood, the lighter indie rock/emo project led by Cole Crutchfield of modern-day hardcore/metalcore greats Knocked Loose, are releasing their debut full-length album It Never Gets Easy on September 18 via Pure Noise (pre-order). We recently posted a few of its songs and we're now premiering another, "I (Don't) Need You."

This one's especially breezy, and finds Eastwood incorporating a grungy jangle and sunny harmonies that sound straight of the early/mid '90s. Fans of anything from New Miserable Experience to Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain to Blue Album should find something to like here, and you can listen for yourself below.

--