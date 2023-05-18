Listen to Kurt Vile cover Charli XCX’s “Constant Repeat” with his daughters
Kurt Vile has released a cover of Charli XCX's "Constant Repeat" for Amazon, and it features his daughters Awilda (13) and Delphine (10) on backing vocals. The whole thing is very sweet, and he also manages to make it basically sound like a Kurt Vile song. Listen at Amazon and below, and read what Kurt had to say about the cover:
I became an overnight fan of Charli XCX a lil over a year ago (on the release date of my last album April 2022). I played an in-store at Rough Trade East London and her poster covered the entire front door. I flew home the next morning listening to my newly acquired CRASH cd over and over again (through a discman, naturally!)
…I turned my daughters on as soon as I got home and yeah we’ve been super fans ever since. No disrespect (and total respect!) to the Angels who’ve been Charli fans since the beginning… but that said me and my daughters Awilda (13) and Delphine (10) know most of her catalog by heart at this point (on constant repeat!) and that’s just a testament to how amazing and infectious (and beautiful!) her songs are.
When I was asked to record a Charli XCX song in honor of her Ivors Visionary Award (!!!) my brain kept going back to “Constant Repeat” which hit me hardest first (back then on that flight), it’s such a killer… while knowing it’d be no easy feat and I was nervous but hey…
I definitely couldn’t’ve done this song any justice alone so that’s why my girls sang their hearts out with me, so…
I had to slow my version down a lil, maybe forget a chord or two, play some mellow acoustic gtr (and shoegaze electrics!) and keep it chill in my wheelhouse.
There’s only one Charli and I can’t touch her version, we can only try and pay homage…
I’m relieved it sounds different than the original… tho my daughters got her melody down pretty great, gotta say, and yeah Charli is just our favest.
KV- gtrs, synths, vocals
Awilda Vile- vocals
Delphine Vile- vocals
Adam Langellotti- bass, drums
Chad Taylor- drums, percussion
Thanks to the Dusty Brothers:
Ted Young- engineering and mixing
Adam Langellotti- engineering and additional mixing
and:
Jessica Thompson- mastering
With much needed additional spiritual guidance by Rennie Jaffe and Shira Knishkowy (thanks!)
Love, KV
Kurt has upcoming tour dates, including Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on July 20 with Florry. All dates are listed below.
Kurt Vile -- 2023 Tour Dates
June 11 Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek NE
June 12 Koko, London UK
June 13 Koko, London UK
June 15 SWX, Bristol UK
June 16 Black Deer Festival, Tunbridge Wells UK
June 18 Body & Soul Festival, Clonmellon IE
June 19 New Century Hall, Manchester UK
June 20 Boiler Shop, Newcastle Upon Tyne UK
June 21 Queens Hall, Edinburgh UK
June 22 The Level, Nottingham UK
June 23 O2 Institute, Birmingham UK
June 25 Chalk, Brighton UK
June 26 Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing FR
June 27 Kulturhaus Karlstorbahnhof, Heidelberg DE
June 28 Muffathalle, Munich DE
June 30 Spazio 211 Open Air, Turin IT
July 1 Off Tune Festival, Prato IT
July 2 Ferrara Comfort Festival, Ferrara IT
July 3 Kino Siska, Ljubljana SL
July 5 Rote Fabrik, Zürich CH
July 7 Pointu Festival, Fours FR
July 8 Mad Cool Festival, Madrid ES
July 9 Cactus Festival, Brugge BE
July 20 White Eagle Hall, Jersey City NJ *
July 21 Nelsonville Music Festival, Nelsonville OH
July 22 The Castle Theatre, Bloomington IL
July 23 The Caverns, Pelham TN *
July 24 Millennium Park Summer Music Series, Chicago IL ^
July 26 40 Watt Club, Athens GA *
July 27 Neighborhood Theatre, Charlotte NC *
July 28 Outlaw Music Festival, Columbia MD +
* w/ Florry
^ w/ Finom
+ Willie Nelson