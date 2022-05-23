Listen to Kurt Vile’s new playlist of inspirations & faves ++ win autographed vinyl & Webster Hall tix!

Kurt Vile recently released a new album, (watch my moves), which is his first for Verve, and he's on tour now. He gave us a playlist he made, that includes inspirations for the album as well as classics and new stuff that he's currently grooving to.

"Hey! This is a modern kv bangers playlist," Kurt tells us. "Modern as in this is a lot of what I been listenin to lately… Some are new faves from modern times, some are what I listened to whilst recording this album and some are nostalgic teleportation devices that take me right back. Right this sec the 90s feel like classic rock to me and I find I’m lovin goin back. (“I feel like goin back… back where there’s nowhere to stay.” -Neil Young) Touring with Chastity Belt has been amazing, fave modern band with 90s leanings. Sad it’s about to end. But lookin forward to linking up with Natural Information Society and Sun Ra Arkestra on the road next: Fave modern and classic jazz groups with outer space leanings. 'We can go to outer space whenever we want.' -Neil (again!) All those bands are in here… Yeah, it’s not just 90s music, it’s all over the place but actually no Neil Young included. Soundtrack to the kv road lately. Cuz yup Life has been a highway again. Woo! Love, kv"

Kurt's "Over and Over" playlist includes tracks from Silver Jews, Beach House, Ween, Big Daddy Kane, Yellowman, Royal Trux, Mercury Rev, Technotronic, Woods, Prince, Steve Gunn, Courtney Barnett, Modest Mouse, The Avalanches, Cate Le Bon, DJ Screw, Dinosaur Jr, Sun Ra, The Dead Milkmen, The Sadies, Lana Del Rey, Teenage Fanclub, The Replacements, Shuggie Otis, The Fresh & Onlys and more. Listen below.

The tour will hit NYC for two nights at Webster Hall: June 1 with Natural Information Society and June 2 with Sun Ra Arkestra. We're giving away two pairs of tickets to the show of your choice, plus each winner will also get an autographed copy of (watch my moves). Enter for a chance to win below!

In other news, Kurt stopped by Denver TV station FOX21 to perform and talk about his new album ahead of his May 23 show there. Watch that below.

KURT VILE - 2022 TOUR DATES

May 18—Tacoma, WA—Spanish Ballroom*

May 19—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory*

May 20—Seattle, WA—The Moore*

May 21—Boise, ID—Knitting Factory

May 23—Denver, CO—Ogden Theater

May 25—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue+

May 26—Milwaukee, WI—Turner Ballroom+

May 27—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall+

May 28—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall+

June 1—New York, NY—Webster Hall+

June 2—New York, NY—Webster Hall~

June 3—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer+

June 4—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer~

August 26—London, U.K.—All Points East Festival

August 27—Bath, U.K.—Forum

August 28—Leeds, U.K.—Stylus

August 29—Glasgow, U.K.—QMU

August 30—Belfast, U.K.—Limelight

August 31—Dublin, Ireland—Vicar Street

September 2—Birmingham, U.K.—Moseley Folk & Arts Festival

September 3—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Psych Fest

September 4—Dorset, U.K.—End of the Road Festival

September 5—Antwerpen, Belgium—OLT

September 12—Köln, Germany—Gloria Theater

September 13—Amsterdam, the Netherlands—Paradiso

September 14—Nijmegen, the Netherlands—Openluchttheater Goffert

September 15—Berlin, Germany—Huxleys

September 16—Copenhagen, DK—The Grey Hall

September 17—Malmö, Sweden—Plan B

September 19—Kortrijk, Belgium—Depart

September 20—Paris, France—Le Trianon