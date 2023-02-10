Listen to LA hardcore band Zulu’s new jazz-rap song “We’re More Than This”

In the leadup to LA hardcore band Zulu's anticipated new album A New Tomorrow, they'd so far released two increasingly good singles, "Fakin' Tha Funk (You Get Did)" and "Where I'm From" (ft. Soul Glo's Pierce Jordan and Playytime’s Obioma Ugonna). Now they've shared a third, "We're More Than This," and this one isn't a hardcore song at all. It's a rap song that finds guitarist Dez Yusuf offering up in-the-pocket bars over a jazzy backdrop. It's just as natural and well-executed as Zulu's hardcore songs, and you can stream it and watch the video below. Dez says:

When we first started writing for the record Anaiah and I had bounced the idea of maybe doing some jazz or R&B songs and putting some raps on the record. I know Satchel and Anaiah had jammed out some different ideas that I hadn't really been present for. We were actually ending our tour with Sasami when I first heard the music for "We're More Than This." We were in the van at a rest stop and Anaiah played it off a video of him and Satchel jamming. It just hit me all in an instant. I didn’t think much beyond the lyrics of "must I only share my pain," which is a running theme throughout the album. But it’s ironic because I go forward with sharing glimpses of pain and trauma, but that’s really the setup to show the things I’ve (we've) become in spite of that pain. This is really a song of resilience and encouragement. Saying that we can still be more than the tropes that are Put on us. That we are more than commodified versions of our trauma.

Zulu also just began their tour supporting Show Me The Body last night (2/9), alongside their Flatspot Records labelmates Scowl (who announced a new EP this week), Jesus Piece, and TRiPP JONES. That tour hits NYC on March 24 at Brooklyn Steel.

Zulu also play Atlantic City's new Adjacent Fest, Furnace Fest, Outbreak Fest, and more. All dates are listed below.

A New Tomorrow arrives 3/3 via Flatspot, and we've got an exclusive yellow vinyl variant up for pre-order, limited to 400 copies.

