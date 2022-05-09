Listen to Lande Hekt’s new single & cover of The Wedding Present’s “Octopussy”
Bristol, UK singer-songwriter and Muncie Girls leader Lande Hekt has followed up last year's excellent solo debut with a new 7" single that's out on Emotional Response Records. The a-side is the lovely, understated and charming original, "Romantic," while the b-side is a terrific cover of The Wedding Present's Seamonsters classic, "Octopussy."
“It’s a song about struggling to fit in, feeling down and finding comfort in romance,” says Lande of "Romantic." “Connecting with someone because you both feel like you don’t belong.” You can watch the video for "Romantic" and listen to "Octopussy" below.
Lande will open for Laura Jane Grace's Canadian tour in September. All dates are listed below.
LANDE HEKT 2022 TOUR DATES:
11 May Rough Trade West London
12 May Rough Trade Nottingham
16 May The Exchange Bristol w/ Ratboys
08 June Stereo Glasgow w/ Gregor Barnett
09 June The Deaf Institute Manchester w/ Gregor Barnett
10 June The Key Club Leeds w/ Gregor Barnett
11 June The Garage London w/ Gregor Barnett
12 June The Exchange Bristol w/ Gregor Barnett
14 June The Workman's Club Dublin w/ Gregor Barnett
07 July 2000 Trees Festival
06 September Bridgeworks Hamilton w/ Laura Jane Grace
07 September Opera House Toronto w/ Laura Jane Grace
09 September Le National Montreal w/ Laura Jane Grace
10 September Bronson Centre Ottawa w/ Laura Jane Grace
11 September Stage 44 Oshawa w/ Laura Jane Grace
13 September Maxwell’s Waterloo w/ Laura Jane Grace
14 September London Music Hall London w/ Laura Jane Grace
15 September Place des Arts Sudbury w/ Laura Jane Grace
17 September Park Theatre Winnipeg w/ Laura Jane Grace
18 September Coors Event Centre Saskatoon w/ Laura Jane Grace
20 September Commonwealth Calgary w/ Laura Jane Grace
21 September Starlite Room Edmonton w/ Laura Jane Grace
23 September McPherson Playhouse Victoria w/ Laura Jane Grace
24 September Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver w/ Laura Jane Grace