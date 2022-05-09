Listen to Lande Hekt’s new single & cover of The Wedding Present’s “Octopussy”

Bristol, UK singer-songwriter and Muncie Girls leader Lande Hekt has followed up last year's excellent solo debut with a new 7" single that's out on Emotional Response Records. The a-side is the lovely, understated and charming original, "Romantic," while the b-side is a terrific cover of The Wedding Present's Seamonsters classic, "Octopussy."

“It’s a song about struggling to fit in, feeling down and finding comfort in romance,” says Lande of "Romantic." “Connecting with someone because you both feel like you don’t belong.” You can watch the video for "Romantic" and listen to "Octopussy" below.

Lande will open for Laura Jane Grace's Canadian tour in September. All dates are listed below.

LANDE HEKT 2022 TOUR DATES:

11 May Rough Trade West London

12 May Rough Trade Nottingham

16 May The Exchange Bristol w/ Ratboys

08 June Stereo Glasgow w/ Gregor Barnett

09 June The Deaf Institute Manchester w/ Gregor Barnett

10 June The Key Club Leeds w/ Gregor Barnett

11 June The Garage London w/ Gregor Barnett

12 June The Exchange Bristol w/ Gregor Barnett

14 June The Workman's Club Dublin w/ Gregor Barnett

07 July 2000 Trees Festival

06 September Bridgeworks Hamilton w/ Laura Jane Grace

07 September Opera House Toronto w/ Laura Jane Grace

09 September Le National Montreal w/ Laura Jane Grace

10 September Bronson Centre Ottawa w/ Laura Jane Grace

11 September Stage 44 Oshawa w/ Laura Jane Grace

13 September Maxwell’s Waterloo w/ Laura Jane Grace

14 September London Music Hall London w/ Laura Jane Grace

15 September Place des Arts Sudbury w/ Laura Jane Grace

17 September Park Theatre Winnipeg w/ Laura Jane Grace

18 September Coors Event Centre Saskatoon w/ Laura Jane Grace

20 September Commonwealth Calgary w/ Laura Jane Grace

21 September Starlite Room Edmonton w/ Laura Jane Grace

23 September McPherson Playhouse Victoria w/ Laura Jane Grace

24 September Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver w/ Laura Jane Grace