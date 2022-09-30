Listen to LCD Soundsystem’s first new song in five years, “New Body Rhumba”

LCD Soundsystem have shared "New Body Rhumba," their first song in five years which they recorded for Noah Baumbach's upcoming feature film adaptation of Don DeLillo's acclaimed 1985 novel, White Noise. It's very in the mold of "Daft Punk is Playing in My House" and you can listen below.

White Noise, which stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Outkast's André 3000, Raffey Cassidy, Alessandro Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Don Cheadle, is in theaters on November 25 and hits Netflix on December 30. You can watch the trailer below.

LCD have been playing clusters of shows throughout the year, and have said they would be playing more Brooklyn Steel shows. Stay tuned.