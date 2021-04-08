Listen to Lisa Gerrard (Dead Can Dance) & Jules Maxwell’s “Deshta (Forever)” from new LP

Dead Can Dance's Lisa Gerrard and composer Jules Maxwell will release collaborative album Burn on May 7 (preorder). While the album falls within the globe-spanning sonic universe Gerrard is known for, Maxwell brings new melodic forms, and producer James Chapman of Maps adds a widescreen electronic textures, making for a record unlike any of the three have made before.

That comes through loud and clear on brooding new single "Deshta (Forever)" which backs Gerrard's distinctive pipes with big rock percussion and heavenly synth orchestration. "Deshta recalls a dream of eternity, spinning fearlessly into the perpetual Light," says Gerrard. Chapman adds, "With 'Deshta (Forever)' the aim was to create a huge, expansive and spacious sound. It is a dark, uplifting and mysterious journey. The call and response sections in the vocals are especially haunting. It is a very immersive track, and it was a joy to work on."

The towering song comes with an equally striking video, directed by Michal Sosna, that Jules calls "brilliantly disquieting and human at the same time." The video premieres in this post. Watch below.