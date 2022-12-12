Listen to Little Simz’s new album ‘NO THANK YOU’

After announcing it last week, Little Simz has released her new album NO THANK YOU. Once again she worked with producer Inflo on the , who produced her fantastic, Mercury Prize-winning 2021 album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, and most of the album also features regular collaborator Cleo Sol. At 10 songs at 50 minutes, this one is a little less sprawling that Introvert but the scope of the production is still ambitious and wide. When announcing the record, Little Simz wrote, "Emotion is energy in motion. Honour your truth and feelings. Eradicate fear. Boundaries are important.”

Listen to the album and check out the cover art and tracklist below.

little-simz-no-thank-you loading...

little simz no thank you back cover loading...

NO THANK YOU:

1. Angel

2. Gorilla

3. Silhouette

4. No Merci

5. X

6. Heart On Fire

7. Broken

8. Sideways

9. Who Even Cares

10. Control