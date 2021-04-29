Listen to Lou Barlow’s gorgeous single “Love Intervene” from upcoming solo album

Lou Barlow is on fire this year (lik he was in 1996), having contributed one of the best songs on Dinosaur Jr's excellent new album Sweep it Into Space, and his new solo album Reason to Live looks to be a keeper, too. He's just shared a new single from the record, the gorgeous, thoughtful and moving "Love Intervene."

"I shy away from declarations, life is too complicated," says Lou of the song, "but, it’s hard to argue with the power of love. I wrote this song a few years ago and recorded it a few times. I tried it as solo acoustic song and sang it on a few short tours I did, playing backyards and living rooms in the U.S. It seemed to go over well, or, maybe I just like singing it. I tried it with a band too. I’d like to say that this Reason To Live version is the definitive recording of the song but, honestly, I’d like to hear someone else take it to new heights. The sentiment seems almost out of my range sometimes. Believing in love is like that, it can always be bigger but remain so elusive."

You can watch the "Love Intervene" lyric video, which Lou directed, below.

Reason to live is out May 28 via Joyful Noise and Lou is going to host a livestream listening party and Q&A for the album on Friday, April 30 at 7 PM EDT. You can stream that below on Friday.