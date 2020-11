Nubya Garcia's Source remains one of the year's best jazz albums, and now Makaya McCraven (whose Universal Beings features Nubya on tenor sax) has released a new remix of the title track. The drummer and "beat scientist" cuts the length of the 12-minute original in half, and he turns the dubby song into something more clattering and bustling. It's a very cool rework, as you can hear for yourself below.