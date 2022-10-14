Listen to Margo Price’s cover of Sleater-Kinney’s “Turn it On”

Next week sees the release of Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album, which features 13 artists each covering one of the songs from Sleater-Kinney's 1997 album for its 25th anniversary. Margo Price has just shared her contribution, a very cool version of "Turn it On." Set to a tumbling rhythm and banjo riff, Margo turns the song into more of a swaying, twangy rock song that seems in line with where she's going on the upcoming Strays. It's very good -- listen to Margo's cover and Sleater-Kinney's original below.

Dig Me In also features covers by Courtney Barnett, Wilco, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe, The Linda Lindas, and more.

Margo Price's new album Strays is out in January and she'll be on tour in 2023.