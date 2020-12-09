Listen to Martin Gore of Depeche Mode’s “Escape 2020″ playlist

All things considered, Martin Gore has had an eventful year. His band Depeche Mode were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame -- their Zoom acceptance speech was one of the highlights of the virtual ceremony -- and he's set to release new solo EP, The Third Chimpanzee, in January. You can check out the icy, metallic "Mandrill" from that below.

Like a lot of us, Gore found solace in listening to music in 2020 and he's made a playlist of some of his favorites, including tracks by Andy Stott, Jlin, Trentemoller, Lip Talk, Motor, Biosphere, Turning Jewels Into Water and more. "Here is a list of tracks and artists that I have been listening to a lot this year," says Martin. "Music is a healer - mentally at least. Thank you, Music! Thank you, Artists!"

Give Martin's "Escape 2020" playlist a spin, and check out the tracklist, below.

MARTIN GORE - "ESCAPE 2020" PLAYLIST

1. Andy Stott - It Should Be Us

2. Turning Jewels Into Water - Swirl in the Waters

3. Azu Tiwaline - Itrik

4. Moonlight Benjamin - Papa Legba

5. Gidge - The Cascades

6. Flame 1 - Fog

7. The Exaltics - One

8. Beatrice Dillon - Workaround Seven

9. Jlin -Enigma

10. Susumu Yakota - F (Bonus Track)

11. Motor (feat. Martin L. Gore) – Man Made Machine

12. Otone – Slice

13. Trentemoller - Blue September

14. Carl Gari & Abdullah Miniawy - Zawaj

15. Lip Talk - Mind Games

16. Martin Gore – Mandrill