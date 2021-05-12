Listen to Mastodon’s new song “Forged by Neron” from ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal’ soundtrack

Mastodon have released a new song, "Forged by Neron," for the just-announced soundtrack to DC Comics and Loma Vista Recordings' Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack (which you can pre-order our exclusive red and yellow vinyl variants of). "We are super excited and honored to be part of the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack!" says Mastodon's Brann Dailor. "We’ve all been fans of DC Comics and the Batman universe since we were kids, so it really means a lot for us to be able to add something to that world."

The song finds Mastodon churning out the kind of sludgy, catchy alternative rock that they've gravitated towards in more recent years, and it does a good job of keeping our anticipation high for the new album that Mastodon have been promising. Listen below.

The soundtrack also features Chelsea Wolfe, HEALTH, Denzel Curry, Manchester Orchestra, Rise Against, IDLES, Soccer Mommy, Show Me The Body, Carach Angren, Greg Puciato (ex-Dillinger Escape Plan), Chino Moreno (Deftones), and more. More info here.

