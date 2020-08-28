Listen to Mastodon’s new song from ‘Bill & Ted: Face the Music’ (which is out now)

While “Face the Music” is best when you don’t think about it too hard, it's also a movie that knows exactly what it is and doesn’t bother to have an insincere moment. “Be excellent to each other” is not a throwaway saying, but a thoughtful mantra wired into the DNA of the movie and its stars. Each have done their own things in Hollywood (Winter is an ace documentary director, Reeves is an icon driving the Keanussance), and their Bill and Ted is a duo that feels as essential now as they ever did. [USA Today]

Bill & Ted: Face the Music -- starring the original Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves), plus Kid Cudi, a cameo by Arcade Fire's Win Butler, and more -- is out today (8/28) on-demand via Fandango, Amazon, Apple TV, YouTube and other streaming services, and that's an excerpt of USA Today's review above. Also out is the soundtrack, featuring the recently released Weezer song as well as a new Mastodon song, "Rufus Lives." It's a classic Mastodon-style ripper and you can check it out below.

The soundtrack also features music by Lamb of God, FIDLAR, Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, and more. You can hear the full soundtrack below too.

Mastodon also has a new compilation, Medium Rarities, coming September 11 via Reprise, including another recently released new song, "Fallen Torches."

--