Listen to Matt Berninger cover The Velvet Underground, Morphine & more on deluxe solo LP

The National frontman Matt Berninger has release the deluxe edition of his 2020 solo album Serpentine Prison, featuring six bonus tracks: four covers and two originals. The covers include takes on The Velvet Underground's "European Son," Bettye Swann's "Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye," Morphine's "In Spite Of Me," and Eddie Floyd's "Big Bird" (originally co-written by Booker T. Jones, who also produced Matt's album), and the original songs include Matt's recently released "Let It Be" and the new "The End," the latter of which was penned by The National collaborator Ben Lanz. As you'd probably expect from Matt, he makes all the covers his own, and the newly-added original songs are as compelling as anything that made the album's original tracklist. Listen to the full thing below.