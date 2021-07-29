Listen to Matt Berninger’s cover of “I’m Waiting for the Man” from new Velvet Underground tribute
Matt Berninger has shared his cover of "I'm Waiting for the Man" from the upcoming I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico, which was executive produced by the late Hal Wilner. Berninger's version removes the familiar VU guitar chug from the equation, delivering a much more atmospheric interpretation of the song. (You may remember he performed this on Fallon back in December, too.) Well done, Matt. Listen to that below.
I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico is out September 24 via Verve and also features Iggy Pop, Courtney Barnett, Michael Stipe, Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen, Kurt Vile, and more.
