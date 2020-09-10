Listen to Matt Berninger’s new song “One More Second”

The National's Matt Berninger has released the third single off his upcoming debut solo album Serpentine Prison (due October 16 via Book Records/Concord), and it's another gorgeous taste of this anticipated LP.

“I wrote 'One More Second' with Matt Sheehy (Lost Lander, EL VY) with the intention for it to be a kind of answer to Dolly Parton’s 'I Will Always Love You,' or sort of the other side of that conversation," Matt said. "I just wanted to write one of those classic, simple, desperate love songs that sound great in your car."

Listen and watch the lyric video below...