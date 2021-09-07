Listen to Meshell Ndegeocello and Khari Mateen tracks from ‘Really Love’ soundtrack

Really Love is a new romantic drama starring Kofi Siriboe as a rising artist in Washington D.C. who is trying to make a name for himself in the prestigious art world. When a young law student (Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing) unexpectedly comes into his life, he finds himself trying to ballance romance and his burgeoning career. The MACRO film was directed and co-written by first-time filmmaker Angel Kristi Williams and also stars Uzo Aduba, Mack Wilds, Naturi Naughton, Suzzanne Douglas, Jade Eshete, Blair Underwood, and Michael Ealy. The film's out now on Netflix, and you can watch the trailer below.

Helping set the mood is the rich, jazz score is by composer Khari Mateen. "This film truly let me express how love sounds to me," says Khari. "It gave me a chance to express that feeling in your gut when someone you are deeply in love with walks into the room. Where all emotions converge on this single individual and you both share a moment.” The Really Love soundtrack also features "Breezes," a sultry new song by Meshell Ndegeocello that also features Abraham Rounds, Jake Sherman, Jack DeBoe, Chris Bruce, and Marsha Lubin. We've got the premiere of "Breezes," as well as "Isaiah’s Paint" from Mateen's score. You can listen to both below.

The Really Love soundtrack is out Friday, September 10 via Lakeshore Records.

Really Love tracklist

01. Breezes (feat. Abraham Rounds, Jake Sherman, Jack DeBoe, Chris Bruce, Marsha Lubin) - Meshell Ndegeocello

02. Black Complexities

03. Art Together

04. First Moment

05. Paint Over

06. As We Meet

07. Hang the Art

08. Isaiah’s Paint

09. On our Own

10. The Paint Dries

11. This is Love

12. These Dates

13. He and She Together (feat. Christopher Michael Stevens)

14. We Brothers

15. First Date

16. Remember These Dates

17. What We Do After