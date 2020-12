MF DOOM just recently released a song with BADBADNOTGOOD from the Grand Theft Auto Online expansion, and now he's released another one, this time with production by Flying Lotus. FlyLo gives DOOM the kind of psychedelic electro-jazz-funk that he's always so good at, and DOOM knows exactly what to do with it. Listen to both new MF DOOM songs below.

Julian Casablancas also has his own GTA Radio station.

