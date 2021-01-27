listen to Mica Levi’s new album ‘Blue Alibi’ and watch the “Waves” video

Mica Levi surprised released Ruff Dog back in December and Pitchfork notes that a mere six weeks later they're back with another, Blue Alibi, which you can listen to now. Where Ruff Dogg noisy and overdriven, Blue Alibi is minimal, atmospheric and borderline ambient, and a little closer to her eerie soundtrack work. The album features Jonatan Leandoer (aka Yung Lean), Coby Sey, Relax Kevin, and Brother May, as well as CURL who are a collective that includes Levi, Sey, and Brother May. Most of the album is just Mica and spare guitar.

There's a video for "Waves," which Mica wrote about:

this is about our friends Zako and Finn. Finn worked on a pretty troubled off-grid cannabis farm for 3 years in LA and then at age 23-24 used the money to buy his own sailing boat. Zako was working for another person helping them on the sailing boat from Cape Ferret to South America. he then met Finn on the docks of a bay in Venezuela where Finn was fixing his new boat. then they sailed off into the sunset. Finn made me a video for this song

Watch the "Waves" video and listen to Blue Alibi below.